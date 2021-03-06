UNA officials says students will return to campus in fall 2021

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s official, students at the University of North Alabama will return to campus in the fall.
UNA officials announced the fall semester plan this week, saying they expect to have “mostly in-person instruction” and more normal, campus-based operations happening for the upcoming semester.
That decision was made based on current case forecasts and expanding availability of the coronavirus vaccine.
“After a thorough review of our Covid Recovery Task Force plans and as a result of the very good work from that group, we expect to have more normal campus-based operations beginning with the fall semester,” said Dr. Ken Kitts, UNA President. “Our ability to return to campus is meaningful for all of us, especially our students who, like our faculty and staff, have come to expect a vibrant and active UNA campus.”
Currently, students are working on a hybrid schedule.
The task force has outlined a plan for creating ways to keep some classes online for students who wish to remain hybrid, but also the safest ways to get students back on campus
Administrators say as part of their preparations for a return, the Moderna vaccine is being made available to all eligible employees. Vaccine clinics for that first dose will happen on campus March 15-16 and 18. Clinics for the second dose will take place April 12-13 and 15.
So does that mean students can participate in annual events welcoming them back to campus and full capacity classrooms? Right now, that’s still unclear.
School leaders are asking students and faculty to be patient as they continue to analyze the next few months with their Covid Recovery Task Force.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.