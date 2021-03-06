Sunny Saturday Ahead

In the 30s and 40s to start of your Saturday under cloudy skies.
Brisk north winds will continue throughout the day, but we are due for more sunshine than your Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb going into the afternoon into the upper 50s.
Dry for both Saturday and Sunday, so overall a great weekend to be outdoors… just with a jacket or coat.
Sunday is looking similar in temperatures, but winds will finally start to die down a bit.
Monday brings a new week and warmer temperatures, with our dry streak continuing,
The extended forecast shows temperatures at about average, with some rain thrown into the mix by late next week.
