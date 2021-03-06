SCAM ALERT: Fake Social Security calls in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF has a scam alert for all you folks in Limestone County.
That old social security scam is rearing its ugly head again.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in the area of scammers calling you about your Social Security Number being compromised and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest. Scammers call and claim you need to pay it immediately.
When you think about it, it doesn’t even make sense. If your social security number is being compromised, there wouldn’t be a warrant out for your arrest.
The Social Security Administration would never call and ask for you to send gift cards, or request any payment information over the phone.
Police want you to know this is a scam. If you get a call like this, hang up!
