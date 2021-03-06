Police looking for suspect in Moulton gas station robbery

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are looking for a man who they believe is a suspect connected a robbery in Moulton.
Authorities say Coreggnal Ladon Ayers of Huntsville is suspected of robbing the Cowboy’s gas station along Highway 157 around 1:30 a.m. on March 6.
Surveillance cameras show Ayers exiting a black 4-door Lexus, leaving another man inside the vehicle as he walked into the gas station.
Police say he was at the cash register appearing to purchase something when he lunged over the counter in attempt to take money from the register. The cashier tried to stop the offender before he got away with $120 and ran for the door.
According to police, another customer inside the store tried to stop Ayers from leaving with the cash. But he quickly got away, running through the store’s parking lot and down Highway 157.
That’s when the getaway driver in the black Lexus picked him up off the highway and drove away.
Through further investigation, Moulton police officers and Captain Russell Graham developed Ayers as a suspect.
Anyone with information on Ayers, or the driver of the Lexus, is asked to contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.
