Muscle Shoals City Schools going remote for teacher vaccinations

MUSCLE SHOALS Ala. (WAFF) - All students within the Muscle Shoals City School district will go remote for a few days in order for their teachers to get their second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine!
All Muscle Shoals City Schools district employees received their first dose of the vaccine in February. Now, it’s almost time for their second dose.
All Muscle Shoals City Schools will transition to remote learning Tuesday, March 9 through Thursday, March 11.
School officials say this should allow employees enough time to receive their second dose and have time to recover from any side effects from it.
Schools will be open for normal operations on Monday and Friday of that week.
However, please note all 11th graders will report to Muscle shoals High School to take the ACT on March 9. This is a statewide assessment that must be taken on this date.
Officials with the school district say faculty and staff will still be at the school working and providing instruction from their classrooms as students learn from home.
