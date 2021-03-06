Muscle Shoals amphitheater opening soon for movies in the park, concerts

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals leaders are eager to showcase the city’s newest entertainment center.
Our DeAndria Turner previews what’s next for the Muscle Shoals amphitheater.
After years of preparations and almost a year of delays because of COVID-19, the Muscle Shoals amphitheater is almost ready to entertain guests.
Muscle Shoals Mayor, Mike Lockhart, said the new amphitheater will host a variety of family friendly events.
“Movies in the park will be scheduled, family type of concerts, and initially we will start with some city sponsored events,” said Lockhart.
The new theater didn’t come without challenges. Recently, COVID-19 protocols slowed progress and pushed back the opening for the venue.
Now, with the statewide mask mandate expiring on April 9th, Lockhart says things are moving forward with the first tentatively planned event scheduled for late May.
“As we move forward we will make sure that we are following CDC guidelines based on what they tell us as we plan many of our events as we get started with this. We feel like we can do those based on the event that we would have no masking beginning in April,” said Lockhart.
And most importantly, he says it’s great value to add to the hit musical recording capital of the word.
“It’s a good stepping stone to promote music in our city,” said Lockhart
