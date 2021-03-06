Investigators say 3 dogs died from possible poisonous food in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a pet owner’s worst nightmare. Three dogs are dead in DeKalb County and investigators with the Sheriff’s Office believe they may have been deliberately poisoned.
The dogs were found dead outside of a home on County Road 414 in the Aroney community, about five miles east of Boaz.
The dog’s owner told investigators he found a plate on his property with what appeared to be canned dog food mixed with a granular substance.
The body of one of the dogs has been sent to Auburn University’s veterinary lab for further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.