Huntsville, Madison hospitals update visitor guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital Health System just announced new visitation guidelines for its Huntsville and Madison locations as well as Huntsville Women’s and Children.
Beginning March 6, non COVID-19 patients are allowed to have two visitors instead of one.
Huntsville Hospital
To enter the facilities, guests must be at least 16-years-old with a valid ID. Guests have to check in and out and will be screened upon entering for any signs of an illness.
You also have to have a face mask/covering and social distance from others around you.
Virtual visitations are available as an option to talk with your loved ones in the hospital facilities.
For COVID-19 positive patients, hospital officials say visitation is restricted to two visitors for end-of life care or special circumstances. Special circumstances include patients with disabilities or where having a family member present would benefit the patient’s clinical care.
Hospital officials say any guests who leave at 9 p.m. will not be allowed back into the facility until 5 a.m. the following day.
Anyone in the emergency or ICU departments are allowed one guest. No one is allowed in the ICU units between the hours of 6:00 - 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Right now, Huntsville, Madison and Huntsville Women’s and Children Hospital are the only hospitals within the system to make changes.
And while they’re all within the same system, each hospital has specific new guidelines to fit each facility.
More details on Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children visitation policies can be viewed here: https://www.hhwomenandchildren.org/images/PDFs/visitation-guidelines-HHWC.pdf
More details on Madison Hospital visitation policies can be viewed here: https://www.madisonalhospital.org/images/PDFs/visitation-guidelines-MH.pdf
