Hometown heroes: Athens police officers save two lives in two days

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s talk about some hometown heroes, shall we?
The city of Athens is recognizing two officers for saving two lives in just two days.
Back on February 26th, two officers, Officer Mac McWhorter and Officer William Newton, responded to a call about an unresponsive man.
The two officers found the man, and performed CPR until more help came to the scene. Police Chief Floyd Johnson says this quick action ultimately helped save the man’s life.
Officer McWhorter is a former Army medic who now uses his skills to help serve the community.
The very next day, McWhorter was flagged down by a man driving himself to the hospital as he was in the middle of having a heart attack.
McWhorter again stayed with the man checking his pulse and monitoring his condition until an ambulance arrived.
The man’s wife expressed her gratitude for how the officer responded in order to help her husband.
“The officer’s quick thinking getting him help saved his life,” she wrote. “My husband went straight in to surgery when he reached Huntsville Hospital. Thank you so very much.”
Good job gentlemen, and thank you for all you do!
