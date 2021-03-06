Farm to Families giving away free food boxes in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Families looking for some food assistance can get a free box of nutritious food thanks to a local organization.
The Farmers to Families food box program is hosting a food distribution event on Monday, March 8.
The boxes include produce purchased by the U.S. Government from farmers to support them amid the pandemic, and to make sure no food goes to waste.
Each box has around 30 pounds of healthy, perishable food items like pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, and produce.
The event starts Monday morning at 9:30 at Madison City Stadium on Celtic Drive.
Boxes are available to anyone who needs them and are first-come, first-serve.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.