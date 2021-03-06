Eagles win fourth straight State Championship

The state title was the ninth in school history and the seventh coached by Ellison, second only to Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County. It was also the 650th win of his coaching career. His overall record is 650-161. The Eagles won their first two state titles back-to-back 2A titles in 1981 and 1982 with Butch Cassidy serving as the coach. Ellison’s teams have now won seven titles in 1997, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.