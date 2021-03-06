Eagles win fourth straight State Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pisgah High School’s girls did it again. Senior Molly Heard scored 23 points and Kallie Tinker had 13 to lead the Lady Eagles (25-6) to their fourth straight girls’ state basketball championship. Pisgah beat Hatton 64-38 in the finals of the Class 2A state tourney Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena. The previous titles in the state came in Class 3A.
Kallie Tinker: “I wouldn’t want to play under any other coach,” Pisgah guard Kallie Tinker said after the game. “He’s (Head Coach Carey Ellison) one of the best. We honestly didn’t think we’d get to finish the season out, a few of us had to quarantined, but I’m glad no one had to quarantine when it really mattered.”
Pisgah’s fourth title was sealed early after the Eagles (25-6) of Coach Carey Ellison opened 13-6 lead after one quarter and took a 31-13 margin into the locker room at halftime.
“I would say that a lot of people doubted us because we moved down to 2A and there was a lot better competition I would say,” Championship game MVP Molly Heard said after the game. “We’re just really proud of ourselves because we overcame the competition and we made it all the way so I’m very happy.”
The state title was the ninth in school history and the seventh coached by Ellison, second only to Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County. It was also the 650th win of his coaching career. His overall record is 650-161. The Eagles won their first two state titles back-to-back 2A titles in 1981 and 1982 with Butch Cassidy serving as the coach. Ellison’s teams have now won seven titles in 1997, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“There’s a new challenge every year, Ellison said after the game. “The thing we were having to do is rise up to a new challenge. Graduated a lot of great seniors last year, reclassified, had to be in with Spring Garden and Midfield and the likes and Sand Rock. To be able to finish is just a joy.”
