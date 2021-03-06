Death investigation at Huntsville Waffle House; Avoid the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a death investigation at a Waffle House on University Drive in Huntsville.
Huntsville police confirm one person is dead, but have not released the cause of death.
Police say they received a call around 10:15 Friday night about an incident at the restaurant. Multiple crews are investigating and the area is taped off.
There are no further details at this time.
