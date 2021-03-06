Colbert County commission approves grants for new storm shelter, weather radios

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A regional grant will soon benefit several counties in Northwest Alabama, including Colbert County. The money will be used to buy weather radios and build a new storm shelter.
“Now with tornado season coming up we have multiple sources of warnings, but there’s never too many sources for a warning,” said Keith Reaves.
Keith Reaves with the Colbert County EMA said more than 450 radios will be distributed across five counties, leaving Colbert County with 91 radios.
EMA officials are still deciding now to fairly distribute the radios.
“91 is not really going to touch the population for any of the counties, but at least 91 people will have a radio to have an extra warning system,” said Reaves.
Another key addition involves FEMA grant money for the construction of a new storm shelter in Sheffield. The city currently has four storm shelters, but the drive to a nearby shelter is longer for those who live in the southeast side of the city. And when emergency strikes, time is of the essence.
This new shelter will help fix that problem.
“It’s going to cut down their travel time to get to somewhere safe when a storm does come through,” said Reaves.
Reaves estimates the construction of that new shelter will take around a year. We will be sure to let you know when the shelter is operational.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.