Your Friday Forecast

Finally Friday… and the forecast isn’t looking too bad.
Temperatures have taken a bit of a hit, but will still climb into the upper 50s for your afternoon. Not as much sunshine and a cold north wind will definitely make it jacket and coat weather today. No need for that umbrella today, we are only looking at a light scattered rain, if any, this afternoon.
The weekend remains cool, but temperatures will begin to recover as winds calm. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 50s with sunshine.
Warmth returns by Tuesday with the upper 60s and lower 70s returning to the forecast.
The month of March, so far, has been fairly dry and will continue to be until late next week. Your extended forecast is looking mild with rain likely to move in by Thursday.
