Women Honoring Women 20th Anniversary, nomination window open for honorees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WEDC Foundation is gearing up for its 20th annual Women Honoring Women event, a fundraiser to celebrate the accomplishments of the many brilliant and resilient ladies in the Huntsville community.
The WEDC Foundation was founded in 1998 by the Women’s Economic Development Council. The local nonprofit aims to empower women through education, mentorships, development programs and financial assistance. Members go through a scholar application process to join the foundation, which is open now through April.
If you’d like to participate in the Women Honoring Women fundraiser, you can nominate a local woman who you believe has made a lasting impact on the Huntsville/Madison County community. Jennifer Linton, Executive Director of the WEDC Foundation said over 100 honorees have been recognized in the past.
“That goes from female business owners and judges, to movers and shakers or local city council women,” Linton said. “A wide spectrum of women have been recognized and we are looking forward to recognizing around five or so this year.”
The nomination window is open now until March 24. Selected honorees will be announced in June and celebrated at a gala at the Von Braun Center on Sep. 16. Linton and her team hope to have a streaming option this year as well. Sponsorship packages should be coming out soon, another great way to support the event!
Linton said the ultimate goal is to build friendships and showcase the great work being done by local area women.
“We can all benefit through making connections now more than ever and this is something we try to instill in our scholars, the importance of networking and connecting with others,” Linton said. “And the Women Honoring Women event is an opportunity to bring people together and do just that.”
All proceeds from the gala in September go to the WEDC Foundation. You can check out www.wedcfoundation.org to find sponsorship information and learn more about Women Honoring Women.
