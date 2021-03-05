U.S. Marshals arrest man charged with murder of Florence woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of killing a woman in Florence in February.
Florence police say Roydricker Lamar Bullock was arrested on March 5 for the murder of 48-year-old Patrice Denice Lott. Lott was found dead inside of a home on North Royal Avenue on February 14.
U.S. Marshals found Bullock at his home Greene County. He is being transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he will be held on a $150,000 bond.
ORIGINAL: Police have been investigating the death of Patrice Denice Lott, 48, ever since officers received a call early Sunday morning to a Royal Avenue residence.
“They are trying to do some of the legwork and paperwork that’s required,” he said. “It’s just hard to get out and identify anybody, and nobody’s coming in for interviews.
“They are communicating back and forth, but it’s tough to do,” Tyler said. “We’re limited on what we can get done, but we will be posted and ready to proceed as quickly as we can.”
Florence police responded to a report of a death at 850 N. Royal Ave. and remained at the scene for several hours, gathering evidence and information.
Authorities are not discussing details, including any potential cause of death, since the investigation is continuing.
Tyler said Lott died from “unnatural causes.”
Police are trying to find out when the last time was that anybody had contact with Lott.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Florence police at 256-760-6500, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685, or Text-A-Tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
“We just want anyone with information to share it with us,” Tyler said. “You can do it anonymously.”
