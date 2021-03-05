Slightly cooler day ahead with a tiny chance at sprinkles or showers

Happy Friday! Not as chilly this morning but its because we are seeing more clouds this morning.
Clouds rolled into the Valley overnight last night and have acted as a blanket to keep much of the Valley warmer this morning. We are into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout much of the Valley this morning. However, despite being warmer this morning than we have been the previous two days, our afternoon will actually be slightly cooler due to these same clouds and a north wind. These clouds will bring a small possibility of showers for some spots this afternoon, however it is looking like most of the Valley will stay dry today. High temperatures this afternoon will still be around normal sitting into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Overnight tonight into Saturday we will see the clouds begin to clear back out leading to a sunny Saturday! Temperatures to start the day on Saturday will be into the mid to upper 30s as the clouds clear out. The weekend looks dry but cooler with afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s, however it will be a great weekend for outdoor events! By next week it is looking more likely that we will have a nice warm up with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for a majority of the workweek.
