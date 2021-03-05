Slightly cooler day ahead with a tiny chance at sprinkles or showers

Clouds rolled into the Valley overnight last night and have acted as a blanket to keep much of the Valley warmer this morning. We are into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout much of the Valley this morning. However, despite being warmer this morning than we have been the previous two days, our afternoon will actually be slightly cooler due to these same clouds and a north wind. These clouds will bring a small possibility of showers for some spots this afternoon, however it is looking like most of the Valley will stay dry today. High temperatures this afternoon will still be around normal sitting into the upper 50s and low 60s.