Sheriff’s Office investigating catalytic converter theft at DeKalb County church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two suspects caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft investigation.
In the early morning hours of March 3, two individuals in a maroon Ford F-150 stopped at Pine Ridge Baptist Church. One of the suspects removed a catalytic converter from a church transport van. During the removal, the vehicle does not appear to be at the church.
According to DCSO, the vehicle returns after the converter was removed. A white male puts the converter and a cutting tool into the bed of the truck before leaving the scene.
The white male was seen wearing blue jeans, boots, a camouflage jacket and a dark mask.
The driver of the vehicle was not seen in any of the provided photos.
If you have any information:
- Call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801
- Email at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org
All information will be kept anonymous.
