Sheriff’s Office investigating catalytic converter theft at DeKalb County church

Suspected catalytic converter theft at Pine Ridge Baptist Church (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:55 AM

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two suspects caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft investigation.

DCSO needs more info on this suspect
DCSO needs more info on this suspect (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

In the early morning hours of March 3, two individuals in a maroon Ford F-150 stopped at Pine Ridge Baptist Church. One of the suspects removed a catalytic converter from a church transport van. During the removal, the vehicle does not appear to be at the church.

According to DCSO, the vehicle returns after the converter was removed. A white male puts the converter and a cutting tool into the bed of the truck before leaving the scene.

The white male was seen wearing blue jeans, boots, a camouflage jacket and a dark mask.

The driver of the vehicle was not seen in any of the provided photos.

If you have any information:

All information will be kept anonymous.

