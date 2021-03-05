Oakwood University Church collecting bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi residents on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University Church is collecting bottled water for our neighbors to the west on Friday.
The bottled water collection will assist residents of Jackson, Mississippi. The largest city in Mississippi has not had consistent running water for nearly three weeks, and the city is under a boil water mandate.
Visit the Oakwood University Church Family Life Center located at 5500 Adventist Blvd. in Huntsville from 9 a.m. until noon to make your bottled water donation.
After making two trips to help Houston, the Oakwood University Church hopes to assist residents dealing with the water crisis in Jackson.
Financial donations will also be accepted. The water will be delivered to Jackson this weekend.
