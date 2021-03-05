North Alabama man organizes fundraiser to buy iPads for local hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama man motivated by an emotional experience is now trying to help others.
Richard Sizemore’s younger brother was placed in the ICU during his battle with COVID-19.
Due to the new visitation policy at Huntsville Hospital, Sizemore had to use an iPad to connect with his brother.
However, not all hospitals have these on hand for families to use.
So now he is raising money to buy 10 iPads to distribute to Athens and Decatur hospitals.
He says having that contact with his brother was crucial.
“The tons of prayers that we had pouring in, plus being able to talk to him, tell him that he’s strong and that we love him, and he has a massive support system out here, helped pull him through all of COVID,” Sizemore said.
Sizemore says no amount is too small. If you’d like to donate, click here.
