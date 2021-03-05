Huntsville, Birmingham VA Health Care System expands vaccinations for 40-years-old and up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of March 4, the Birmingham VA Health Care System is now giving COVID-19 shots to Veterans 40-years-old and older.
Now, they’re also preparing to open up more clinics for Veterans in north Alabama.
Veteran Christopher Jackson spent part of his Thursday afternoon getting his first COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is one way to get control of what’s going on in our society and in the world today,” Jackson said. “If we want to capture the moment or try to control what’s happening with our lives, we have to take all the necessary precautions like the masks and we have got to have shots.”
That vaccine is adding to the number of shots the Birmingham VA Health Care System has put into Veterans arms, bringing them one step closer to immunity.
As of Thursday afternoon, Chief Executive Officer Stacy Vasquez said they’ve reached a milestone. They’ve given out about 26,000 Pfizer vaccines, and they are not stopping there.
The system gives out vaccinations at the United Way Building in Birmingham and the Huntsville Community Based Outpatient Clinic, but more are following their lead.
“I am pretty excited because Janssen is coming to Birmingham,” Vasquez said. “So we are going to have the one dose vaccination and we are going to be doing those in some of our more rural clinics in Huntsville, Guntersville, and Shoals. We’ve got 2,000 doses of that and we are going to be working on that next week.”
To schedule an appointment leaders said to contact your local clinic.
