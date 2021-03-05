Governor extends mask mandate one last time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama’s mask mandate has been extended for another five weeks. But, Governor Kay Ivey says, after that - it’s over.
Governor Ivey said the mask extension is to allow businesses ample time to implement policies of their own and make any adjustments if needed. It also allows more Alabamians to be vaccinated.
After that, it will be personal responsibility to mask up or not.
Right now, about 350,000 Alabamians are fully vaccinated, with another 300,000 waiting for a second dose.
There are other changes you need to know about as well. Restaurants and bars still must separate tables by 6 feet, but there are no longer limits to how many people can be at those tables. In hospitals and nursing homes, patients or residents can now have up to two caregivers or two visitors.
School leaders are also reacting to the news. Limestone County School Superintendent, Randy Shearhouse says, “We will continue with our same protocols until then, evaluate the situation with the number of cases when the order is lifted, and hopefully be able to lift some of our restrictions.”
Governor Ivey says she is convinced that a mask mandate has been the right thing to do. But, she also respects those who believe it was a step too far in government overreach.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.