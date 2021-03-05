Generals win First State basketball title since 2010

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee-Huntsville’s smothering defense reached an even higher level of perfection Thursday night in the 99th AHSAA State Basketball Championships Class 5A finals. The Generals downed Ramsay 47-29 to claim the school’s first state title since 2010.
Lee shut down the Rams’ offense, limiting Ramsay to just 12 points in the second half. In the process, Ramsay shot just 27.5% from the field, lost the rebounding battle 31-29 and made only 1-of-10 tries from the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, Lee (13-1), coached by Greg Brown, didn’t shoot much better (39.5%) but managed to take advantage of 15 Ramsay turnovers to seal the win. Senior Taye Fields scored nine points, had a game-high 10 rebounds, handed out three assists and blocked two shots to earn Class 5A state tourney MVP honors.
“It kinda hurt not to play as many games as we wanted to this year,” Fields said after the game. “But we came into practice mentally ready, and I think that we were really locked in and wanted to win this Championship to prove that we were the best team in the state.”
Dexter Smith led all scorers with 15 points and Jacari Lane had 10 points, three assists and four steals.
“The times that we’ve been through with the COVID and all of that, and then to I was just thinking about my mentor that passed away Jerry Duggan, Generals Head Coach Greg Brown said after the game. “I wanted this for him, I thought about him earlier this morning when I woke up, he’s the reason why I’m in the position that I’m in. God bless him, I hope he’s looking down on us and this one’s for you Duggan.”
