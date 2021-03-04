Substance abuse up amid the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The pandemic has put a lot of stress on everyone, and experts say a lot of people have turned to drugs or alcohol to self-medicate and cope.
Mark Litvine, the Director of Marketing at Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (R.O.S.S.) says we are in a major substance abuse epidemic.
Litvine says the overdose rate has been going up and the R.O.S.S hotline has been ringing off the hook with people who are struggling.
R.O.S.S. is a peer support group for those struggling with substance abuse and it is free.
Another expert here in Huntsville tells me they have not seen more patients, but it is due to the pandemic. Many are losing their jobs, and not being able to afford the help they need.
That is where R.O.S.S. comes in. Litvine tells me they catch the people who fall through the cracks.
“We are seeing a lot of just people struggling. The thing is that there is hope out there There is help out there,” says Litvine.
“At R.O.S.S. we believe in meeting people where they are. We believe in many pathways to recovery.”
Litvine stressed to me that their hotline is saving lives, especially during these times. The number is (844) 307-1760.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.