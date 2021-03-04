Scottsboro Jackson Heritage Center seeking donations for new exhibit hall

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A museum specializing in preserving the history of Jackson County is running out of space!
Since the 1980′s, the Scottsboro Jackson Heritage Center has served as a beacon of local history in Jackson County.
”The museum has all kinds of exhibits of local history and of course we have this library where people can do additional research on their ancestors,” said Director Jennifer Petty.
Decades later, the center has succeeded in collecting many artifacts. But now, museum curators are running out space.
Petty said work is already underway on an addition to the museum. The new space will also be handicap accessible.
“The new additional building will have a large exhibit hall where we will put display cases and move some of these items in and out, plus there will be meeting space for things like lectures, presentations and meetings,” said Petty.
So far, $31,000 has been raised.
First National Bank recently donated $5,000. The center’s chairman also pitched in close to $6,000 to pay for brick pavers.
Additional pavers range from $100 to $200 for anyone who would like to buy one in dedication of a loved one.
Petty said her ultimate goal is to preserve the area’s history.
“It’s very important, especially for future generations because we have to look at where we’ve been to know where we are going.”
Petty said the new addition will be completed by the end of March, but donations are still needed to fund improvements across the museum. If you would like to donate, you may click here for more information.
