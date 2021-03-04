Ride United offers free, safe rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you have been asking, how do I get to my COVID-19 vaccine appointment without a car? Or a license? Or someone close by to drive me?
If you live in Madison County, we have good news for you.
United Way of Madison County is now providing free rides through its “Ride United” program on week days. This will allow people without transportation a free and safe way to make it to their appointments!
This is open to any person in Madison County who needs a ride, but you must have a confirmed appointment to do so.
Once you have an appointment set up, call 211 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and United Way will help set up your ride!
These free rides are safe, secure and especially great for seniors and Veterans.
