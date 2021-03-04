Redstone Arsenal moves to ‘Health Protection Condition Bravo’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced changes to its current health protection status on Thursday.
The Arsenal will immediately move to ‘Health Protection Condition Bravo.’
Under HPCON Bravo, the installation is allowed to accommodate a larger percentage of the workforce processing through the gates as tenant commanders determine each organizations’ workforce requirements.
Employees are encouraged to stay in contact with their direct supervisory chain or organizational leadership for detailed information concerning their individual work status.
Redstone continues to follow Centers for Disease Control health and safety precautions, and adheres to the current DoD mask mandate for federal installations.
Check the following for more information:
