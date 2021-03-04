Publix grocery store, new retail development coming to Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A new shopping development is coming to Scottsboro and will include a highly anticipated Publix grocery store.
Dozens of city leaders and community members came out to the Scottsboro Board of Education’s Page Auditorium on Wednesday to hear about the new retail development. Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy was present, including White Development Company.
President Jim White said the new development has been in the works for six years now.
It will include 80,000 square feet of shopping space along Highway 72 and Frontage Road.
Publix will anchor the development, but other retailers, which have yet to be named, will be added to the project.
White said Publix will have a huge economic impact on the city and will provide job opportunities.
”Obviously with 85,000 square feet there will be a lot of jobs, plus four parcels. There is going to be a lot of jobs. Publix employs well over 100 people with most of them paying very well and with the other retailers too, although I do not know how many jobs because we haven’t finalized the tenants but I’m guessing it will be over 200 jobs when it’s finished,” said White.
White said they plan to sign the lease with Publix in four weeks.
He said the store is expected to open next year around July or August.
