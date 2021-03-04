Pirates win 4A State Championship, defeat top ranked Anniston

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a moment where the Rogers Pirates were on the ropes. Late in the 4th quarter, the top-ranked Anniston Bulldogs tied the Class 4A Girls State Championship game at 31 with 4:33 left in the game. Championship grit came alive for the rest of the period.
The Pirates went on a 15-5 run to end the game and win their second 4A State Championship in the last three seasons winning 48-37.
It’s special due to all the circumstances that everybody had to go through this season,” Rogers Head Coach Blake Prestege said. “And it is special because nobody ever thought this team could do what they did.”
The Pirates had three players in double figures with Maddie Krieger leading the team with 14 points.
“We lost a couple of big time players last year and had to replace them,” Prestege added. “This team did a lot of improving. At times this year this team wasn’t very good just to put it bluntly. It makes it special because this team bought in and improved over the course of the year and they believe in what they do.”
The Pirates finish the season 28-8.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.