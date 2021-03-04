One person in custody after man injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities say one person is injured after a shooting in Decatur Wednesday night.
According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, one man was shot in the leg on West Moulton Street just before 8:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they do have a suspect in custody, but have not released who it is or the motive behind the shooting. There are no further details at this time.
