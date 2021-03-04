One person in custody after man injured in Decatur shooting

One man injured in Decatur shooting (Source: Associated Press)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 3, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 9:41 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities say one person is injured after a shooting in Decatur Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, one man was shot in the leg on West Moulton Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody, but have not released who it is or the motive behind the shooting. There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates.

