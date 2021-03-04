Next-door neighbor speaks on Hartselle murder; Suspect out on bond

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police confirm that 59-year-old Phillip Anthony Grigsby died from a gunshot wound not long after he was taken to the hospital.
The suspect is the victim’s brother, and police say he was sitting on a chair in his living room when police arrived.
79-year old Gerry Wayne Cleek was in the Morgan County Jail when he bonded out at $100,000 just before 2 p.m. March 4.
Lieutenant Alan McDearmond with Hartselle Police says officers have been to the brothers’ home on Pinehurst Street several times because of arguments.
McDearmond says the suspect told multiple people that he’d had enough of his brother.
Police say Cleek first fired at his brother to scare him before firing the shot that would eventually kill his brother.
Nikolas Mayo lives right next door to the brothers. He says Grigsby was always checking up on him and he had seen him less than an hour before the shooting.
“I was in shock and my first though was you know I hope it wasn’t Phillip. He was - I mean he was a good neighbor he always has been he’s done us right. And I was just in disbelief, I couldn’t believe it happened. Honest to God he would have gave the shirt off his back for you. It admittedly probably wouldn’t have been the cleanest shirt but he would have gave it to you. That’s just the kind of guy that - at least that’s how I knew him,” Mayo said.
Investigators have sent the victim’s body for an autopsy to confirm his official cause of death.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.