Next-door neighbor speaks on Hartselle murder; Suspect out on bond

“I was in shock and my first though was you know I hope it wasn’t Phillip. He was - I mean he was a good neighbor he always has been he’s done us right. And I was just in disbelief, I couldn’t believe it happened. Honest to God he would have gave the shirt off his back for you. It admittedly probably wouldn’t have been the cleanest shirt but he would have gave it to you. That’s just the kind of guy that - at least that’s how I knew him,” Mayo said.