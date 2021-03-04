New trial date for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new court date has officially been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial.
After months of rescheduling due to the pandemic, Sheriff Blakely’s trial is scheduled for July 12 2021, according to court documents.
Authorities say Blakely is accused of taking money from election campaign funds, Limestone County funds and using his influence to obtain interest-free loans.
Blakely pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A new judge was also recently appointed to take over Blakely’s trial after the previous judge stepped down. Judge Pamela Baschab will reside as Circuit Court Judge in the trial.
A hearing will be held on pre-trial motions in April.
