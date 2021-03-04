Morgan County teachers are hopeful and excited after second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 700 educators in Morgan County have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Decatur-Morgan Parkway campus vaccine clinic. Teachers are lining up this week to receive their second dose.
“To get the vaccine just lets me know that we’re gonna be able to keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing and that’s working hard for children and children can come and be safe and learn,” said first grade teacher Emily Morrow.
Monica Sheats teaches first grade at Banks-Caddell Elementary. She says the process has been quick and easy.
“We’re just so thankful for that process. It was so smooth and so easy and just knowing that we have that peace of mind now just gives us hope that normalcy will return hopefully soon for next school year,” Sheats said.
Morrow hopes the vaccine means all students can safely return to classrooms.
“Virtual is a great thing, but it’s never going to be as good as in person,” Morrow said.
Morrow said she’s talked to her students about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“I definitely told them I’m going to get my vaccination and I told them what a vaccination is and how important it is for me to get that so I can keep coming to school and being your teacher in person and not virtually,” Morrow said.
About half the educators at Hartselle City and Morgan County schools have been vaccinated and close to 70 percent at Decatur City Schools.
