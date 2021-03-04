Man crashes into Florence woman’s home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s home is leaning, after witnesses say a man smashed into it with his car. It happened on Veterans Drive on Wednesday at around 12 p.m.
Witnesses tell our news partners at the Times Daily that the man drove through a field, barreled over a stop sign and street sign, flew through a fence, and into the woman’s home, then ran off. Police say the driver, seen with blood dripping from his head, was the only one injured. He was found later and treated at North Alabama Medical Center. Police haven’t released his name.
Sara Gattis, who lives in the home, tells our news partners that she was asleep inside when the crash happened. She says she was jolted awake. The impact to the home was so forceful that it caused the home to lean.
Gattis says she and her pets are all okay, and that’s all that really matters.
