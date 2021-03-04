Madison County Commissioners postpone start of Emergency Rental Assistance Program

“The CDC eviction moratorium which is currently allowing tenants to stay in their homes, despite not paying rent is due to expire on March 31. The other thing that will expire on March 31, is the state of Alabama currently has these rental emergency funds. For 30 days they’re allowing Madison County residence to apply. They will no longer do that after March 31, because that’s when our local funds should be distributed. If our local funds are not given by then, the Madison County residents will not have a way to access federal rental aid,” said Attorney Holly Ray.