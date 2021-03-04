Limestone Co. deputies say suspect taken to hospital to remove meth from her 'body cavity' following arrest

Limestone Co. deputies say suspect taken to hospital to remove meth from her 'body cavity' following arrest
Amberley Brown of Toney and James Townsend of Taft, Tennessee (Source: LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:42 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are now behind bars in Limestone County. That’s after one of the suspects had to be taken to the hospital to remove a bag of meth hidden inside of her body, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say a man came home to find a man and woman he didn’t know looking around his shop. When he asked what they were doing, they claimed the shop owner’s nephew gave them permission to check out a vehicle they were interested in buying.

However, the shop owner does not have a nephew. That’s when he says the couple quickly left the property in a gray Pontiac.

The shop owner filed a report after he noticed several tools and car parts were missing from his shop.

Through further investigation, deputies found the suspects, James Townsend and Amberley Brown in a car they say had drug paraphernalia and a small container of methamphetamine inside.

According to deputies, Brown admitted she had a bag of meth hidden in one of her body cavities. The meth was do deeply hidden, Brown had to be transported to the Athens-Limestone Hospital where medical personnel removed 8 grams of meth from her body.

Brown, 28 of Toney is charged with theft in the 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.

James Townsend, 22 of Taft, Tennessee, is charged with theft in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Taft is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.