Limestone Co. deputies say suspect taken to hospital to remove meth from her 'body cavity' following arrest

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are now behind bars in Limestone County. That’s after one of the suspects had to be taken to the hospital to remove a bag of meth hidden inside of her body, according to deputies.
Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say a man came home to find a man and woman he didn’t know looking around his shop. When he asked what they were doing, they claimed the shop owner’s nephew gave them permission to check out a vehicle they were interested in buying.
However, the shop owner does not have a nephew. That’s when he says the couple quickly left the property in a gray Pontiac.
The shop owner filed a report after he noticed several tools and car parts were missing from his shop.
Through further investigation, deputies found the suspects, James Townsend and Amberley Brown in a car they say had drug paraphernalia and a small container of methamphetamine inside.
According to deputies, Brown admitted she had a bag of meth hidden in one of her body cavities. The meth was do deeply hidden, Brown had to be transported to the Athens-Limestone Hospital where medical personnel removed 8 grams of meth from her body.
Brown, 28 of Toney is charged with theft in the 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.
James Townsend, 22 of Taft, Tennessee, is charged with theft in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Taft is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
