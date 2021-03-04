Judge allows Mason Sisk to visit crime scene, latest hearing on capital murder case

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the last virtual hearing, Mason Sisk’s defense team was trying to get him moved out of the Limestone County Jail and back into a juvenile facility.
The judge ultimately declined that motion. But today, Sisk’s lawyers are still pushing to get him out of solitary confinement.
However, the Judge did grant Sisk permission to leave the jail in order to visit the crime scene from 2019. According to court documents, an official from the DA’s office and an attorney will go with him.
Mason Sisk is awaiting trial for capital murder charges. He’s accused of killing his parents and three siblings.
The motion discussed during the March 4 hearing asked the Limestone County officials to comply with Prison Rape Elimination Act national standards.
Sisk’s defense attorney Michael Sizemore said the jail is not equipped to house Sisk in compliance with PREA - which would have Sisk be totally separated from any other inmate unless under supervision.
The defense asked that the jail certifies they are complying with PREA on a monthly basis.
Sizemore also said that solitary confinement can cause psychiatric damage - especially in juveniles.
An assistant administrator with the Limestone County Jail said the facility is in compliance with PREA.
The jail administrator says that Sisk has not been assaulted at the Limestone County Jail.
Judge Baker said Sisk will continue to be housed there.
At the end of the hearing, all parties discussed virtual education options for Sisk to be educated while at the jail.
Sisk’s arraignment date is set for April 29th.
