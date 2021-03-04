Gov. Ivey speaks at 11 a.m. on ‘Safer at Home’ order, mask mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference Thursday morning to provide further updates on COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join the Governor at 11:00 a.m.
WAFF will stream the announcement in this story.
The mask ordinance, which has been in effect since July 2020, is set to expire Friday, March 5.
The Alabama Hospital Association is urging Ivey to extend the ordinance.
Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth asked the governor to allow the mandate to expire.
Ainsworth said, “I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances. Rescinding the blanket mask order and lifting capacity restrictions and other limitations will also send the loud, clear, and unmistakable message that Alabama is once again fully open for business.”
Read about the Governor’s last update on January 21, 2021.
Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a news conference, at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21.
Governor Ivey extended the Safer At Home order, as well as the statewide mask mandate.
All components of the ‘safer at home’ order that was previously in place remain in place. The order, including the statewide mask mandate, will expire March 5th, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Dr. Harris says the state health department is aware of the issues with vaccine distribution. He says the online vaccine portal will roll out within the next few days. Dr. Harris also said Walmart will provide COVID-19 vaccines in the near future, however he did not share a date or timeline. He hopes adding providers will help to speed up distribution.
