District Attorney speaks on Valhermoso Springs murder case indictment, seeking the death penalty

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - There are currently 21 capital murder cases pending in Morgan County. That’s part of why District Attorney Scott Anderson says it could take a couple of years for the Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide case to go to trial.
“With seven victims, that is by far the biggest and most significant crime that’s ever occurred in Morgan County in modern history,” Anderson said.
In June 2020, Morgan County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Talucah Rd. in Valhermoso Springs.
When they arrived, the house was on fire. Inside the home were seven bodies.
Investigators say every person had been shot and two of the victims had possible burns.
According to court documents, neighbors told officers John Legg and Frederic “Ricky” Rogers” had been at the home often.
They were arrested in Oregon and are now in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.
Anderson says a lot of people are confused why the two men were indicted on six counts when there are seven victims.
“We didn’t do a count for every victim. What we did was we crafted our indictment so that there was a capitol murder charge for each crime committed,” Anderson said.
Rogers and Legg are also facing robbery, burglary, arson among other charges. Investigators said the two were part of a motorcycle club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” and so were some of the victims.
Anderson says it is not unusual for capital murder cases to take a while.
“Capital murder cases are the most complex criminal litigation that there is. I hope it’s the biggest case that Morgan County ever has. I hope we don’t have another one like it...ever,” Anderson said.
Anderson is planning on seeking the death penalty for both defendants.
“I don’t take any of those situations lightly, I don’t rush into my decision. That’s my cross to bear, I knew that coming into office and I’ll bear it,” Anderson said.
Anderson says the reason capital murder cases like these are so complex and quite a long process is to insure all each person accused gets a fair trial.
