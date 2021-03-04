Crime Stoppers: Card thieves swipe and spend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ugly crime went down in one of the most beautiful places in the Valley.
Can you help catch the card swiper in this week’s Crime Stoppers?
See if you recognize some future jail dwellers who pulled off the swipe and spend?
The swipe happened at the Huntsville Botanical Garden in early February. Police say, someone went into the victim’s car and took several items from a purse.
After that is when the spending took place. Surveillance video shows, it didn’t take the fraudulent freeloaders long to use a stolen credit card at a Target in Madison.
If you have a tip that leads to police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
