COVID-19 cases, quarantines trending down in Madison County School System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases and quarantines continue to decline in Madison County Schools, hitting lows that haven’t been seen in almost a year.
This time last month the district had about 100 positive cases across the system. On Wednesday, Madison County Schools Lead Nurse Donna Stiles submitted a total of 18 cases.
“These are the best numbers we have seen in seven months and I just feel like we are going to continue to trend in the right direction,” Stiles said.
In addition to a decrease in positive cases, there’s also been a decrease in the number of quarantines. According to Stiles, this time last month, the district had about 1,500 students and staff in quarantine. As of Wednesday, there are less than 300. According to the district’s data posted Wednesday afternoon, about half of those quarantines are from just a handful of schools including Sparkman Middle, Sparkman High, New Market and Riverton.
Stiles said this past weekend was the first weekend that most of the nurses didn’t log extra hours, another promising sign. Along with ensuring everyone follows safety protocols, Stiles said vaccines have been a game changer.
“We have a lot of staff who have already gotten their first vaccine. They are about to get their second in a week or so and so that is going to hopefully improve our numbers even more,” Stiles said. “So we are very encouraged at Madison County Schools and we appreciate all of the faculty and staff and parents who have helped us to get to this point.”
Nurse Stiles said the district plans to keep doing what they’ve been doing all along. That includes taking temperatures, wearing masks and social distancing. With proper safety protocols, Stiles believes the numbers will continue to trend down.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.