Can a school district discipline a student based on social media content posted while on campus?

“Think about a principal with a student participating in virtual learning. That student is sitting in their home during a live lesson and they tweet or post something on Instagram and their classmates get that message and it disrupts the campus,” Pape said. “Is that teacher allowed to punish that student for the thing that happened in the kids house? Technically, he was off campus, but participating in a class. If a teacher has to wonder whether or not they are going to violate the first amendment, that really hamstrings our people to be able to keep good order in school.”