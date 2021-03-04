A beautiful Thursday on the horizon

Happy Thursday! Grab those shades because that’s all you’ll need out there today!
It is a very similar start out there today to what we had yesterday. Cool morning temperatures, calm winds, and clear skies. That means a small chance that sheltered valleys may be waking up with some morning frost. Temperatures this morning range from the low to mid 30s across the Valley. Today is looking picture perfect with high temperatures into the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s! There will be plenty of sunshine with high pressure overhead and we will see a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Clouds increase for Friday with a small chance at a scattered shower throughout the day, however it remains minimal. It will be a bit breezy on Friday with winds from the northeast gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures Friday and into the weekend will be a bit cooler with the upper 50s and low 60s, but for the most part we will stay dry. Once we move past the weekend we are looking at a nice warm up as much of next week will have highs into the 70s!
