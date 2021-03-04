A beautiful Thursday on the horizon

Clouds increase for Friday with a small chance at a scattered shower throughout the day, however it remains minimal. It will be a bit breezy on Friday with winds from the northeast gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures Friday and into the weekend will be a bit cooler with the upper 50s and low 60s, but for the most part we will stay dry. Once we move past the weekend we are looking at a nice warm up as much of next week will have highs into the 70s!