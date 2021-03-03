WATCH: Texas to open 100%, mask mandate removed

“Now despite these changes, remember this: Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility, or the importance of caring for your family members and caring for your friends and caring for others in your community. Personal vigilance to follow the same/safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now, state mandates are no longer needed to stay safe. Texas should continue following medical advice on preventing COVID just as they do on other medical issues. That is exactly how Texans were able to deal with infectious diseases in the in the past, like H1N1. They followed safe practices, and they got medical treatment when it was needed. For a year now, Texans have wrestled with COVID. And they have learned best how to conduct their own lives. For example, if businesses want to limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols, they have the right to do so it is their business, and they get to choose to operate their business the way they want to. At this time, however, people and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”