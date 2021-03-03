Very Spring-Like Wednesday Afternoon

Quiet and calm across North Alabama this afternoon.
Crystal clear skies and temperatures in the 60s for our highs today. Your Wednesday looks to be uneventful even heading into the evening, with lows dropping into the 30s.
The rest of the week looks fairly calm as well with only a slight chance of showers by Friday.
Our warming trend will carry us through to the weekend with most highs in the 60s. So, that extended forecast is looking nice with our next good chance of rain moving in by late next week.
