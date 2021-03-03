UAH student Megan Jordan selected for inaugural Patti Grace Smith Fellowship

“These new Patti Grace Smith Fellows inspire us with their drive, their intellect, their work ethic, and their deep commitment to advancing the state of the aerospace industry – not only in terms of our science and engineering, but also in terms of how we cultivate and honor talent in our workforce,” Col. Drew says. “The level of interest we received from applicants, and the caliber of the students who’ve made it through three intense rounds of selection, show beyond a shadow of a doubt the incredible impact that Black excellence can, has, and will make in aerospace.”