UAH student Megan Jordan selected for inaugural Patti Grace Smith Fellowship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at the University of Alabama Huntsville, was recently selected for a inaugural fellowship, being one of the 43 Black undergraduate students nationally who have been named fellows.
Jordan is from Mobile and is a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering at UAH,.
This summer Jordan will intern as a structures engineer at Hermeus Corporation - an American startup company designing a hypersonic aircraft - in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jordan says she was ecstatic when she received the news of being chosen for this prestigious fellowship.
The Patti Grace Smith Fellowship aims to combat underrepresentation of Black and African-American employees in the U.S. aerospace workforce. According to Aviation Week Network only 6% of U.S. aerospace are defense workers and only 3% of aerospace executives are Black.
“The Patti Grace Smith Fellowship exists to serve extraordinarily talented students who possess everything that is needed to thrive in aerospace, but who come from a community where talent has long been overlooked by our industry,” says Col. B. Alvin Drew Jr. (USAF, retired), a two-time Space Shuttle astronaut and a co-founder of the fellowship.
At Hermeus Corp., Jordan will serve as a support the structures team in designing ground test equipment and tooling for early-stage vehicle design.
According to Jordan, Patti Grace Smith Fellows are awarded a challenging internship at one of the nation’s leading aerospace firms. During their time as a fellow they will obtain a living wage, two hand-picked personal mentors and a cash grant of nearly $2,000.
“These new Patti Grace Smith Fellows inspire us with their drive, their intellect, their work ethic, and their deep commitment to advancing the state of the aerospace industry – not only in terms of our science and engineering, but also in terms of how we cultivate and honor talent in our workforce,” Col. Drew says. “The level of interest we received from applicants, and the caliber of the students who’ve made it through three intense rounds of selection, show beyond a shadow of a doubt the incredible impact that Black excellence can, has, and will make in aerospace.”
