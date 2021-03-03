Tips submitted by Decatur community leads to search warrant, 5 arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five suspects were arrested on Monday following a search warrant and tips submitted by the community members in Decatur.
According to deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed on a home near the 1400 block of North Street on March 1.
Deputies said agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Decatur Police Department Alabama located multiple individuals and found illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Agents arrested and charged James Michael Simmons, 40, John Thomas Cowan, 56, and Christopher Landon Engle, 48, with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies say their bond is set at $1,300.
Deputies told WAFF Natalie LeAnn Morgan, 36, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Morgan’s bond is set at $3,788. Officers charged Jimmy Joe Lunsford, 42, with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrant for failure to appear, and second-degree theft. Lunsford has no bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.