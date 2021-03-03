Tennessee man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possession of guns, drugs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man was sentenced by a federal judge for possession with to intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and possession of a firearm, said Attorney Prim F. Escalona and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced 39-year-old Jason Jeremiah Jones, to 210 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in November 2020 to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officials said the Huntsville and Madison County Strategic Counterdrug Team/HIDTA Task Force obtained a search warrant of Jones’ residence in Huntsville. Agents searched the premises and seized approximately nine grams of heroin and 85 grams of cocaine, and a Colt .380 pistol.
“This prosecution is a great example of local and federal law enforcement’s teamwork approach to stopping drug dealers and taking guns out of the hands of criminals,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We will use all the tools we have under federal law to assist local agencies working to make our communities safer.”
“This outstanding collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies illustrates the continuing unified goal to keeping our community safe,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. This lengthy sentence closes the door on a career criminal who felt untouchable and beyond the reach of law enforcement. DEA and our law enforcement partners stand firmly to ensure that criminals who peddle in these illegal and dangerous drugs will never escape from facing the consequences of their criminal activities.”
Officials tell WAFF the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted an investigation, along with the Huntsville and Madison County Strategic Counterdrug Team/HIDTA Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.
