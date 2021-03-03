Students design Decatur with the iHeartDecatur Art Contest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur is celebrating its bicentennial birthday and National Youth Art Month all at the same time!
The Designing Decatur Activity Booklet is a coloring book published by the City of Decatur’s Historic Preservation Commission. The book highlights 20 of the City’s unique architectural icons.
Step into the town’s well-known spots with this cool coloring book and then enter you own design into the iHeartDecatur Art Contest!
Know some antsy artists who want to try it out? Check out the contest guidelines below.
Contest Guidelines
1. Participants can select one of the coloring pages from the coloring book found on the iHeartDecatur website, or you go to the Decatur Public Library to pick up a copy of the booklet.
2. After coloring their chosen page, students will write a few sentences describing why the landmark they chose is important to them. (Does your artist want to color a Decatur building that isn’t in the booklet? No worries! You can draw any building in the city and submit it, too!)
3. Return the submission to the Decatur Public Library or City Hall by March 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with a release form.
There is another important rule: Contestants must be Decatur residents and currently enrolled in kindergarten – 5th grade.
All of the artwork submitted will be displayed downtown for several weeks as part of the celebration before being returned to the applicants. All entries will be featured in store windows in Downtown Decatur until April 30, 2021!
The fun coloring pages include designs of popular spots throughout Decatur such as:
· Alabama Farmers Cooperative
· Austinville Elementary
· Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
· Carnegie Visual Arts Center
· Carver School
· Chapel Hill Methodist Church
· Connecticut Fabric Mills
· Delano Park
· First Missionary Baptist Church
· Norfolk Southern Tennessee River Bridge
· Peoples Bank of Alabama
· Point Mallard Wave Pool
Not seeing something you want to color? Feel free to draw another Decatur building that sticks out to you.
Alright, here’s some more good stuff, prizes!
The Decatur City Council will select the contest winners from two age divisions: kindergarten – 2nd grade and 3rd – 5th grade.
First place winners will receive a family season pass to Point Mallard Waterpark, a Family Feast for six from Bob Gibson’s BBQ, and six movie tickets to the Princess Theatre.
Second place winners will receive a Family Feast for six from Bob Gibson’s BBQ and six movie tickets to the Princess Theatre.
Third place winners will receive six movie tickets to the Princess Theatre.
So get out those crayons, coloring pencils and markers. We can’t wait to see how you design Decatur!
