Shooting investigation underway in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hartselle Wednesday afternoon.
Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley confirms one man is in serious condition after a shooting occurred on Pinehurst Street around 3 p.m.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.
The cause of this shooting is unknown at this time. WAFF is on the way to scene to get you more details.
This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
